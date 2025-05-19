Russian Court Fines Apple for Violating 'LGBT Propaganda' Law

A Russian court has fined U.S. tech giant Apple 7.5 million rubles ($93,500) for three separate breaches of Russian rules on what Moscow calls LGBT propaganda, the Moscow courts' press office said on Monday.

Russia in 2023 widened restrictions on the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" amid a broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights, which President Vladimir Putin has sought to portray as evidence of moral decay in Western countries.

Moscow's Tagansky District Court found Apple Distribution International Ltd. guilty of three administrative offences, ordering that three fines of 2.5 million rubles each be paid.