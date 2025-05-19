Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Court Fines Apple for Violating 'LGBT Propaganda' Law

By Reuters
Martina Martinez / pexels

A Russian court has fined U.S. tech giant Apple 7.5 million rubles ($93,500) for three separate breaches of Russian rules on what Moscow calls LGBT propaganda, the Moscow courts' press office said on Monday.

Russia in 2023 widened restrictions on the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" amid a broader crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights, which President Vladimir Putin has sought to portray as evidence of moral decay in Western countries.

Moscow's Tagansky District Court found Apple Distribution International Ltd. guilty of three administrative offences, ordering that three fines of 2.5 million rubles each be paid.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Apple's representative in court had requested that the hearings be closed to the public, the Mediazona news outlet reported, meaning that the root of each dispute was not known.

Russia has designated the "international LGBT movement" as extremist and those supporting it as terrorists, paving the way for serious criminal cases against LGBTQ+ people and their advocates.

Russian courts have issued fines for those that violate the "LGBT propaganda" law, including online film distributors and executives.

