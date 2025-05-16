Who Is Vladimir Medinsky, the Kremlin’s Key Negotiator in Istanbul?

Russia and Ukraine on Friday held nearly two hours of peace talks in Turkey, the two sides’ first direct negotiations since their failed talks in the early weeks of the Kremlin’s invasion in 2022.

President Vladimir Putin declined his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to meet face-to-face in Istanbul, instead sending a delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, the Kremlin aide who led the negotiations with Ukraine in March and April 2022.

Medinsky was joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.

Experts have described Moscow’s revival of direct talks within the Istanbul framework as a symbolic gesture not intended to seek a real solution to the war.

The Moscow Times takes a closer look at the man heading Russia’s delegation:

Political career

Medinsky, 54, is a prominent Russian political figure and historian known for his hardline nationalist views and close ties to Putin.

A former State Duma deputy, he also serves as the chairman and first secretary of the Union of Writers of Russia as well as chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society.

During his time as culture minister from 2012-2020, Medinsky implemented policies aimed at reinforcing state control over cultural narratives, believing that culture should serve patriotic purposes.

Passion for history

Medinsky is a prolific author, having written several books that promote Russian nationalism and challenge Western narratives about the country’s past in line with Putin’s narrative.

His “Myths About Russia” series, which aims to debunk what he considers false stereotypes about Russia, has drawn sharp criticism from historians.