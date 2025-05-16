Russia and Ukraine Resume Direct Talks for First Time Since 2022

The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since early 2022 began in Istanbul Friday afternoon, state media reported, though expectations are low amid last-minute scheduling confusion and mutual accusations of bad faith going into the negotiations. Two sessions were planned for the day, with Turkish, U.S. and Ukrainian officials having already met earlier in the morning. Talks between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations started around 1:30 p.m. local time. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the talks by telling the delegates on both sides that it was critical to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, after which the meeting was closed to the press. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, declined to attend after Russia’s Vladimir Putin rejected his offer for a face-to-face meeting during the talks. Instead, Zelensky sent Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to lead Ukraine’s delegation. Russia’s delegation is headed by Kremlin aide and former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, who also led the failed 2022 peace talks. At the time, Kyiv accused Moscow of demanding what it said amounted to capitulation, including recognizing Russian-occupied territories and drastically reducing the size of its military. Zelensky dismissed the Russian delegation as “decorative,” arguing they have no decision-making power. Medinsky responded with a brief statement to journalists, saying his team “has the power to make decisions” and that Moscow sees Friday’s meeting as a continuation of the 2022 negotiations.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation would “try to achieve at least the first steps toward de-escalation, an end to the war — namely a ceasefire,” but added that Russia was not serious about the talks. He suggested new Western sanctions could follow if progress was not made Friday, saying: “We are waiting for a clear and strong reaction from the partners.” Ahead of the talks, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg met with the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, along with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Umerov. Officials from France, Germany and the United Kingdom also attended that meeting. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Istanbul on Friday and participated in the trilateral meeting with Turkish and Ukrainian officials. While he is not joining the Russia-Ukraine talks, the State Department said Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton would represent the U.S. in working-level discussions with the Russian delegation. Rubio told reporters on Thursday that he had low expectations for the talks and suggested that any progress would likely require a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Putin. Trump, currently touring the Middle East, has said that “nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together.” Interfax, citing an unnamed source familiar with the negotiation process, reported that Russia opposed U.S. participation in Friday’s talks with Ukrainian negotiators. Shortly before the talks began in Istanbul, the Kremlin said Putin would be closely following any updates and was in constant communication with the Russian delegation. “The president is receiving all information in real time. He’s being regularly briefed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “All the necessary guidelines for the negotiation stance, which were developed at the meeting we discussed earlier, are in place.”