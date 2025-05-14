EU Approves New Sanctions on Russia Targeting ‘Shadow’ Oil Fleet

The European Union on Wednesday approved a new round of sanctions against Russia, targeting its so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and warning of harsher measures if Moscow fails to agree to a Ukraine ceasefire.

The package, the 17th imposed by the EU since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, had been in preparation ahead of European leaders’ latest ultimatum to Moscow in support of U.S.-led peace efforts.

Diplomats from the EU’s 27 member states approved the measures during a meeting in Brussels, the Polish presidency of the bloc said. The package is expected to be formally adopted next Tuesday.

Key elements include the blacklisting of around 200 oil tankers suspected of helping Russia circumvent restrictions on its oil exports. Sanctions will also target companies in countries such as Vietnam, Serbia and Turkey that are accused of supplying goods to the Russian military.