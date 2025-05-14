EU Approves New Sanctions on Russia Targeting ‘Shadow’ Oil Fleet

The European Union on Wednesday approved a new round of sanctions against Russia, targeting its so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and warning of harsher measures if Moscow fails to agree to a Ukraine ceasefire.
The package, the 17th imposed by the EU since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, had been in preparation ahead of European leaders’ latest ultimatum to Moscow in support of U.S.-led peace efforts.
Diplomats from the EU’s 27 member states approved the measures during a meeting in Brussels, the Polish presidency of the bloc said. The package is expected to be formally adopted next Tuesday.
Key elements include the blacklisting of around 200 oil tankers suspected of helping Russia circumvent restrictions on its oil exports. Sanctions will also target companies in countries such as Vietnam, Serbia and Turkey that are accused of supplying goods to the Russian military.
Dozens of Russian individuals are set to be added to the EU’s sanctions list, which already includes nearly 2,400 people and entities facing asset freezes and visa bans. The latest additions include figures accused of involvement in cyberattacks, human rights violations and sabotage operations in Europe.
EU officials acknowledged that this latest sanctions package is more limited than previous rounds, reflecting increasing difficulty in reaching consensus on new targets.
European leaders earlier warned Moscow that it would face “massive sanctions” if it failed to abide by a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Thursday, warning of further sanctions if there is no “real progress” toward ending the war.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he may attend the Istanbul talks if both Putin and Zelensky are present. The Kremlin has not yet confirmed whether Putin will participate.
