Russian Airports Impose Flight Restrictions as Ukraine Launches Major Drone Barrage

Airports across Russia introduced temporary air traffic restrictions on Tuesday as Ukraine launched more than 100 drones at the country overnight, including several targeting Moscow just days before the city is scheduled to hold its annual Victory Day parade.
A total of 105 drones targeted various regions across Russia, the Defense Ministry said, ahead of the May 9 military parade on Red Square, which President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend alongside several foreign leaders to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Air defenses shot down 19 drones near Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Falling debris damaged buildings, but no injuries were reported.
Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia imposed temporary flight restrictions at more than a dozen airports, including four in Moscow, according to Russian state media. Operations at Moscow’s main Sheremetyevo Airport were largely unaffected.
Flight disruptions were also reported in other cities, including Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod.
Regional governors said air defenses had intercepted 18 drones in the southern Voronezh region and 10 in the central Penza, with no casualties reported.
In the southwestern Kursk region, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said an attack on an electrical substation in the city of Rylsk injured two teenagers late Monday.
“As a result of the attack on the city, two transformers were damaged, and the power was completely cut off,” Khinshtein said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian drone strike killed one person in the Odesa region late Monday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
