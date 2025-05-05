Russia Bars Entry to Azerbaijani Lawmaker Over ‘Russophobic’ Comments

Russia has barred an Azerbaijani lawmaker from entering the country amid simmering diplomatic tensions, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday protested the detention and deportation of parliamentary member Azer Badamov, who had traveled to Moscow to attend an event honoring late Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in southern Russia’s Astrakhan region.

A Russian Foreign Ministry representative reportedly promised Baku to investigate the circumstances of Badamov’s brief detention, according to Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency.

TASS quoted a source as saying that Badamov had been declared persona non grata over his “repeated anti-Russian and Russophobic statements,” though the move was “not intended to damage Russian-Azerbaijani relations.”