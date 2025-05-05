Film Critic Yekaterina Barabash Appears in France After Escape From Russia

Russian film critic Yekaterina Barabash said Monday that she fled to France with help from the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which smuggled her out of the country.

“It was very difficult,” Ekaterina Barabash, a 64-year-old Ukrainian-born reporter, told a news conference at RSF’s Paris headquarters. She faces up to 10 years in prison in Russia for spreading “false information” about the Russian army

Barabash said the journey to escape Russia lasted about two and a half weeks. “I arrived three days ago,” she said in English, declining to share full details for security reasons. “I am going to ask for political asylum.”

Barabash, who has written for several Russian outlets, including the Russian service of Radio France Internationale, was arrested in February on suspicion of spreading “false information” about the military through social media posts.

Russian authorities were alerted to her disappearance in April when she took off her electronic monitoring bracelet. “It’s somewhere in the Russian forest,” she said with a smile.

She said she hid for two weeks before fleeing and crossed the border on April 26 — her birthday. “I knew that everything would be OK.”