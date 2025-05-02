Ukraine Says Drones Targeted Russia's Space Surveillance System

Ukrainian officials said Friday that "unknown drones" had targeted a Russian military intelligence station that spies on foreign satellites and electronic signals.

The governor of southern Russia's Stavropol region, Vladimir Vladimirov, said drone fragments fell in the village of Moskovskoye without casualties or other damage early that morning.

But the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's center for countering disinformation said that the drones had "successfully reached" the Russian GRU military intelligence agency's facility for intercepting and analyzing satellite communications.

The center's spokesman Andriy Kovalenko said on Telegram that the facility is part of a network of satellite eavesdropping stations called Zvezda.

"The Zvezda facility is not only a technical base, but also part of the strategic architecture of Russian intelligence, which is used both for monitoring the situation in war zones and for preparing information for information and psychological operations," he wrote.

According to the online publication The Space Review, the Stavropol region facility was among at least four Zvezda stations to be attacked by Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in 2022.

The Zvezda station in the Stavropol region's Moskovskoye village was last attacked on July 4, 2024.