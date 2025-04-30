Kremlin to Ukraine: Negotiate With Us, Not Washington

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Ukraine should engage directly with Moscow on peace negotiations rather than rely on U.S. mediation.

“America is trying to mediate, and we’re grateful to the United States for these truly intense efforts,” Peskov told reporters. “[But] a peace agreement should be signed with Ukraine, not with America.”

Peskov suggested that ending the war according to Washington’s exceedingly short timeline would be “too complicated, with many issues and details still to be resolved before settlement.”

“President Putin’s mission is to achieve the goals he set when he began the special military operations. We must safeguard our national interests,” he said. “We don’t hear any reaction from Kyiv. The process continues.”

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously vowed to end the Ukraine war “within 24 hours” of taking office, but his push for peace in Ukraine has so far produced few results.