Kremlin to Ukraine: Negotiate With Us, Not Washington

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Ukraine should engage directly with Moscow on peace negotiations rather than rely on U.S. mediation.
“America is trying to mediate, and we’re grateful to the United States for these truly intense efforts,” Peskov told reporters. “[But] a peace agreement should be signed with Ukraine, not with America.”
Peskov suggested that ending the war according to Washington’s exceedingly short timeline would be “too complicated, with many issues and details still to be resolved before settlement.”
“President Putin’s mission is to achieve the goals he set when he began the special military operations. We must safeguard our national interests,” he said. “We don’t hear any reaction from Kyiv. The process continues.”
U.S. President Donald Trump had previously vowed to end the Ukraine war “within 24 hours” of taking office, but his push for peace in Ukraine has so far produced few results.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Washington could drop its mediation efforts unless both Russia and Ukraine offer “concrete proposals.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine war immediately after taking office, but his efforts have produced few results. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Tuesday that Washington could drop its mediation efforts unless both Russia and Ukraine offer “concrete proposals.”
On Monday, Putin announced a 72-hour ceasefire next week to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, a plan Kyiv has dismissed as a symbolic gesture aimed at buying time on the battlefield. Earlier, the Kremlin leader rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and supported by Ukraine.
Kremlin officials have argued that Kyiv must “undertake efforts” toward resuming peace negotiations with Moscow, adding that “they [in Ukraine] have a legal ban on negotiations,” a reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2022 decree that rules direct talks with Russia “impossible” as long as Putin remains in power.
However, Zelensky said in February that he was ready for direct talks with Russia once Kyiv reached a common stance with its Western allies on how to end the war.
Trump also called for direct talks between Zelensky and Putin, though the Russian president ruled out speaking directly with his Ukrainian counterpart in January over concerns about his “legitimacy.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.