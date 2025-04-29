Trump Tariffs Could Undercut Russian Industry, Central Bank Adviser Warns

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade wars may hurt the Russian economy in ways that go beyond falling oil prices and shrinking budget revenues.

If the U.S. and China fail to reach a resolution, Beijing could devalue the yuan, making Chinese goods more competitive and threatening Russia’s domestic producers, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Central Bank has said.

“If the two sides escalate the confrontation too far, the result could be a weakening of the Chinese currency,” Kirill Tremasov said.

“That would enhance the competitiveness of Chinese goods in global markets, including our own. China accounts for a significant share of Russia’s imports, and this could pose risks to Russian manufacturers, especially if a flood of cheap Chinese goods enters the economy,” he continued.

Tremasov noted that such a move would have little effect on Russian exports to China, which are primarily raw materials and less sensitive to currency fluctuations. Imports, however, could be heavily affected, creating risks for Russia’s already strained economy.

China has emerged as Russia’s dominant trading partner since the invasion of Ukraine triggered far-reaching Western sanctions and an exodus of Western companies.