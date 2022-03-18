Russia’s Central Bank to Buy Government Bonds

Russia’s Central Bank will buy government bonds on the open market when trading resumes on Monday, the regulator announced Friday afternoon. Trading of bonds and shares on Russia’s financial markets has been suspended since Feb. 25, following the imposition of unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine that sent the ruble tumbling. Governor Elvira Nabiullina made the announcement in a press conference Friday afternoon. “We are now ready to gradually resume trading on the Moscow Exchange. On Monday, trading will open for government bonds,” she said. “In order to neutralize excessive volatility and provide balanced liquidity, the Central Bank will buy government bonds.” The regulator did not publicly say how much it was willing to spend buying government debt, stating that purchase would be “in the quantity necessary to limit the risks to financial stability.”

“This is the Russian version of quantitative easing (QE) — allowing liquidity to be maintained in the system and to reduce the cost of borrowing for the government,” said Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at the Loko Invest brokerage. Traders are braced for extreme falls in the value of Russian assets once trading gets underway. “In the first minutes after trading is opened, after so many days of downtime, a lot of buy and sell applications will be coming into the market,” Vasiliy Karpynin, head of analytics at ​​BKS Investments, a Moscow-based brokerage, told The Moscow Times. “Foreigners accounted for about 48% of the turnover in stocks and bond trading in 2021. After the lifting of restrictions ... there may be a flood of sellers,” he added. Many large Western investment funds have already announced plans to divest all Russian assets, while others have already written off huge losses and will be prepared to sell at any price. Nabiullina added that the Central Bank was buying government bonds only as a financial stability measure — stressing it differs from the large-scale QE bond-buying programs unleashed in the United States and Europe in recent years, where the goal was to support the economy and increase the money supply. “After a period of stability has returned to the financial markets, we plan to fully sell the assets that have been acquired in order to neutralize the effects of this action on monetary conditions,” she said.

news Kremlin Warns Against Panic Buying as Food Prices Rise Fast Read more