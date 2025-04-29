Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Rebuffs Zelensky’s Ceasefire Proposal, Says ‘Nuances’ Remain Unresolved

Russian artillery in Ukraine's Kherson region. Alexei Konovalov / TASS

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for a 30-day ceasefire, saying “nuances” raised earlier by Russia’s Vladimir Putin remain unresolved.

Zelensky criticized Putin’s unilateral announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire from May 8 to May 10 as “manipulation” and called for an immediate, monthlong truce instead.

“It’s difficult to agree to such a long-term truce without answers to the questions raised by Putin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In March, Putin voiced concerns that a 30-day ceasefire, as proposed by the United States, would allow Ukrainian forces to regroup and rearm while slowing Russian advances on the front line.

Putin’s three-day truce covers the May 9 Victory Day holiday, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. A large military parade is scheduled to take place in Moscow’s Red Square, with several foreign leaders expected to attend.

Zelensky questioned the temporary ceasefire plan, saying, “We value people’s lives, not parades.”

The White House also said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump supports a permanent ceasefire, rather than Putin’s “temporary” proposal.

Peskov accused Zelensky of avoiding a direct response to the proposed 72-hour pause in fighting.

“We haven’t heard the Kyiv regime’s reaction, and it’s unclear whether they plan to join the truce,” Peskov said.

“Nevertheless, we hope the Russian president’s peace initiative will be appreciated,” he added. “The first step is to start the negotiation process — everything else is secondary.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier that this week will be “critical” for peace talks, with Trump threatening to abandon his ceasefire push if no progress is made.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Captured 2 More Villages in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian army said it "liberated the village of Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region" and "Novokalynove in the Donetsk People's Republic."
1 Min read

Russian Strikes Cut Power for Nearly Half a Million Homes in Ukraine

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said power had been partially restored in the Sumy region on Monday morning.
1 Min read

6 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Belgorod 

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said several drones struck a car and two vans carrying workers near the village of Berezovka.
1 Min read

Russia Says Forces Seized Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russia has pressed its manpower and weapons advantage on the battlefield, advancing deeper into Ukraine, including the village of Ocheretyne.
1 Min read