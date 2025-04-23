Russian Stock Market, Ruble Tumble on News of Downgraded Ukraine Peace Talks

The Russian stock and currency markets plummeted during Wednesday trading amid reports that peace negotiations on Ukraine had hit another roadblock.

As of 12:30 p.m. Moscow time, the U.S. dollar had risen 1.5% on the forex market to 82.71 rubles, while it climbed to 83.1 rubles on the Russian interbank market — its highest level in a week, according to Reuters.

The euro surged 2.2% against the ruble to 94.5 rubles and the yuan rose 2% on the Moscow Exchange to 11.35 rubles, also reaching a weekly high.

The MOEX index, which hovered near the 3,000-point mark Tuesday evening, dropped to 2,900 points at the start of trading. Gazprom shares fell 3.2%, Sberbank dropped 1.5%, VTB slipped 3.1% and Rosneft declined 2.9%. Aeroflot, NLMK, MMK and Alrosa each lost over 3% in value.

“The negative trend is driven by geopolitics, as today’s planned negotiations in London aimed at resolving the military conflict in Eastern Europe have fallen through,” said Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global.