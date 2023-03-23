Mishustin Tells Duma Russia Will Adapt to Sanctions by 2024

Russia's economy will have finished adapting to Western sanctions by 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the State Duma on Thursday, adding that the country had survived the international attempts to isolate it.

After the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine last year, Moscow's economy was hit with a flurry of sanctions and the exit of major Western companies — as well as the departure of thousands of educated Russian professionals.

In a speech to Russia's lower house of parliament, Mishustin acknowledged the damage caused by sanctions but vowed a quick recovery.

"Let's be realistic, the outside pressure on Russia is not weakening," he said.

"But we still expect the adaptation period to end in 2024. Russia will embark on the path of long-term progressive development," he said.

Mishustin spoke a day after President Vladimir Putin hosted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow for a meeting that highlighted their growing economic ties and projected a united front against the West.