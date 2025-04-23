Federal Emergency Declared Over Wildfires in Far East’s Zabaikalsky Region

Russian authorities on Wednesday declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Far Eastern Zabaikalsky region as wildfires continue to rage across vast swathes of forest.

“About 92% of all forest fire areas in the country are currently in the Zabaikalsky region,” said Ivan Sovetnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Forestry Agency (Rosleskhoz).

The federal emergency designation transfers responsibility for firefighting operations from Rosleskhoz and Russia’s Forest Fund to the Emergency Situations Ministry, allowing for additional resources to be deployed. A regional state of emergency has been in place since April 7.

According to Russia’s Aerial Forest Protection Service, 44 wildfires were active in the region as of Wednesday, spanning approximately 194,300 hectares (480,100 acres).

Roughly 1,500 personnel, including 739 firefighting parachutists and paratroopers from neighboring regions, are involved in the efforts to contain the fires.