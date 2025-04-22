Witkoff to Visit Russia Again This Week for Ukraine Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia later this week, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

"We're awaiting him," Yuri Ushakov said when asked whether Witkoff, who has traveled to Russia multiple times since Trump took office, planned to make any new trips in the near future.

Ushakov did not specify what day Witkoff would arrive in Russia, nor did he say whether the Trump envoy would meet with Putin, as he has done during previous trips to the country.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that Witkoff would visit Russia to continue discussions to end the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff last visited Russia on April 11, when he met with Putin and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev in St. Petersburg. Following those meetings, the Kremlin said the U.S. envoy and Kremlin leader discussed "various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement," without elaborating.