Russia Launches Air Attacks on Ukraine as Putin’s Easter Truce Ends

Russia launched a fresh wave of overnight attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Force said early Monday, after both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of violating an Easter ceasefire that President Vladimir Putin unilaterally announced on Saturday.

Russian forces launched 96 drones and three missiles targeting several regions, including Kharkiv in the east and Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy in central Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Local and regional officials reported limited damage and no civilian injuries.

In Dnipropetrovsk, a home was damaged and a fire broke out at a food establishment, but no one was hurt, Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram. Vitaliy Kim, governor of Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region, said the attacks there caused no casualties or damage.