Russia Launches Air Attacks on Ukraine as Putin’s Easter Truce Ends

Russia launched a fresh wave of overnight attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Force said early Monday, after both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of violating an Easter ceasefire that President Vladimir Putin unilaterally announced on Saturday.
Russian forces launched 96 drones and three missiles targeting several regions, including Kharkiv in the east and Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy in central Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.
Local and regional officials reported limited damage and no civilian injuries.
In Dnipropetrovsk, a home was damaged and a fire broke out at a food establishment, but no one was hurt, Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram. Vitaliy Kim, governor of Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region, said the attacks there caused no casualties or damage.
Putin’s order to halt combat operations during the Orthodox Easter weekend followed months of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to push both Moscow and Kyiv toward a ceasefire agreement. Last month, the Kremlin rejected a broad, 30-day truce proposed by the United States and supported by Ukraine.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of 3,000 ceasefire violations over the weekend. Still, he noted there were no air raid alerts at the time and suggested extending a pause on long-range drone and missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of 4,900 ceasefire violations and confirmed that its forces had resumed combat operations after the truce expired at midnight.
At the same time, the Defense Ministry said it had downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours.
Previous attempts at holiday ceasefires, such as during Easter in April 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in January 2023, also collapsed amid failed negotiations.
AFP contributed reporting.
