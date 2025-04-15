Despite Deteriorating Rights in Russia, UN Rapporteur Still Believes in Dialogue

Since Mariana Katzarova was appointed the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Russia in 2023, Russian authorities have consistently refused to engage with her or allow her to visit the country.

In an interview with The Moscow Times, Katzarova said her work has documented a deliberate strategy of repression and subjugation in Russia — based on testimonies from victims and witnesses — in which the legal system is being used to punish anti-war sentiment and suppress civil society.

“There is now a structural, state-sponsored system of human rights violations, legalized through new or amended legislation aimed at suppressing civil society, dissenting voices and political opposition,” Katzarova said in her latest report to the UN.

“An environment of total impunity has been created, alongside a lack of independent institutions to uphold the rule of law and ensure access to justice,” she said.

An international human rights expert and former journalist, Katzarova led the Amnesty International investigations on human rights in Russia and the Chechen wars for a decade.

Between 2014 and 2016, during the early years of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Katzarova led the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the Donbas as head of its regional office in eastern Ukraine.

The Moscow Times asked Katzarova about the scope of her work and her views on the human rights situation in Russia.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Moscow Times: Can you elaborate on the scope of your responsibilities and what concrete steps you are empowered to take in this capacity?

Mariana Katzarova: First of all, we need to understand that this United Nations mandate is completely unique. The UN is a multifaceted organization: it's a humanitarian agency, it's the member states and it's the machinery of the UN human rights mechanisms. I’m one of those mechanisms. I'm an independent expert, and as the special rapporteur, I’m not responsible for what the entire UN can or cannot do — there are different bodies within the UN.

I have been entrusted with the mandate on Russia — to report on the human rights situation there. I follow a resolution that was adopted by the member states, and I operate as an independent expert, uninfluenced by any government or non-governmental organization. My reports are based on my own observations and on first-hand accounts and evidence from victims, witnesses of human rights violations or their lawyers.

Despite my repeated requests, the Russian authorities have not allowed me to visit the country. Every special rapporteur should be able to visit the state they are monitoring.

In July 2023, the [Russian UN representative] in Geneva gave an interview to [state-run TV channel] Rossia 24 and said: ‘We’re not planning to recognize the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Russia… We cannot be monitored, and we are not planning to communicate with this mandate-holder, because she’s an active Russophobe.’ Even the journalist responded, ‘But what kind of Russophobe is she? She’s Bulgarian, she speaks Russian, she never said anything against Russia or the Russian people.’ I often cite this, because it's my only indirect communication with Russian authorities. After that, they sent a letter to all UN special rapporteurs stating that they do not recognize my mandate and that if others sign communications or public statements with me, they will not respond.