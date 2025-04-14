Kyrgyzstan Summons Russian Ambassador After Police Detain Kyrgyz Nationals at Moscow Bathhouse

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said Monday it had summoned Russia’s ambassador to demand answers over reports that Moscow police used violence against Kyrgyz nationals during a raid on a bathhouse last week.

Videos posted Saturday by a Kyrgyz lawmaker showed masked men wearing red armbands forcing dozens of half-naked men to crawl and lie face down during a raid on a bath complex in northern Moscow.

Eyewitnesses told Kyrgyz-language media that the masked men beat some patrons, tore up their documents and subjected them to degrading treatment during the five-hour raid Thursday night.

“We just don’t like you,” one of the masked men reportedly said when asked why they were using force, according to a witness.