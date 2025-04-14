Support The Moscow Times!
Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow This Week to Discuss U.S. Nuclear Talks

By AFP
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Mehr News Agency (CC BY 4.0)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Moscow later this week to discuss recent nuclear negotiations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday.

On Saturday, Araghchi held talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, marking the highest-level Iranian-U.S. nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told journalists, adding that the trip was "pre-planned" and would be "an opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks."

Iran and the United States described Saturday's discussions as "constructive."

The negotiations came weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Russia, a close ally of Iran, and China have held discussions with Iran in recent weeks over its nuclear program.

Moscow welcomed the Iran-U.S. talks as it pushed for a diplomatic solution and warned that military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe."

Another round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for April 19.

