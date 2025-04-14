Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow This Week to Discuss U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Moscow later this week to discuss recent nuclear negotiations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday.

On Saturday, Araghchi held talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, marking the highest-level Iranian-U.S. nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told journalists, adding that the trip was "pre-planned" and would be "an opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks."

Iran and the United States described Saturday's discussions as "constructive."