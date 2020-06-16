Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Vows to Stand Firm by Iran on Nuclear Deal

By AFP
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia on Tuesday vowed to stand by its ally Iran and resist any attempts to promote an anti-Iranian agenda amid tensions over Tehran's nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the comments during a visit to Moscow by his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif amid a fresh row over access to Iranian sites where past nuclear activity may have occurred.

The standoff comes as a landmark deal between Iran and world powers brokered in 2015 continues to unravel.

"We will be doing everything so that no one can destroy these agreements," Lavrov told reporters after face-to-face talks with Zarif.

"Washington has no right to punish Iran."

Moscow's top diplomat said at the start of the talks that Russia would firmly oppose any "attempts to use this situation in order to manipulate the (United Nations) Security Council and to promote an anti-Iranian agenda."

Zarif, for his part, described developments around the Iranian nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as "very dangerous."

Iran committed under the deal to curb its nuclear activities for sanctions relief and other benefits.

But the Islamic republic has slowly abandoned its commitments after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision two years ago to renounce the deal and reimpose sanctions.

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is now almost eight times the limit fixed in the accord, according to an IAEA assessment.

However, the level of enrichment is still far below what would be needed for a nuclear weapon.

On Monday, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog called on Iran to allow prompt access to two sites where past nuclear activity may have occurred.

Read more about: Iran , Nuclear

Read more

shared desire

Russia and France Want to Safeguard Iran Nuclear Deal, Macron Says

Leaders of Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. 
Nuclear

Russian Nuclear Plant Taken Down After Safety System Error

Last month, a Russian nuclear power plant northwest of Moscow turned off three of its four generating units.
Nuclear Incident

Russian Village Cancels Evacuation Despite Radiation Spike

A missile exploded in the area last week, leading to a large spike in radiation levels.
Nuclear expansion

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Iran Nuclear Deal Rollback, Urges Restraint

Iran said earlier on Wednesday it had started scaling back parts of its commitments under the deal.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.