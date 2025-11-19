Russia Met With Iranian Nuclear Experts in Second Secret Visit – FT

Iranian nuclear scientists made a second secret trip to Russia last year in what the U.S. says was an effort to obtain sensitive technologies with potential nuclear weapons applications, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The November 2024 visit, which came after a previously reported trip in August 2024, was part of an emerging exchange between Russian military-linked research institutes and Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), a body the United States says is tied to Tehran’s armed forces and oversees nuclear weapons research.

The meetings mark the clearest indication yet that Moscow is willing to cooperate with Tehran on knowledge that could be relevant to nuclear weapons development, the FT said.

Available evidence suggests Iranian defense-linked specialists were “seeking laser technology and expertise that could help them validate a nuclear weapon design without conducting a nuclear explosive test,” Jim Lamson, a senior fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a former CIA analyst, told the paper.

According to the FT, DamavandTec, a front company for SPND, organized the November 2024 trip for a group of Iranian laser specialists to St. Petersburg, where they met officials from Laser Systems, a Russian firm that develops laser technologies for civilian uses and classified military programs and is under U.S. sanctions.