Missile Strike on Kyiv Kills 1 Amid ‘Massive’ Attack

A missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Sunday killed one person and injured at least three people, city officials said, as missile and drone strikes across the country left at least one more person dead.

Russia "launched a massive nationwide attack on Ukraine using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones" in the early hours of the morning. said first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In Kyiv, explosions were heard overnight and a dark plume of smoke rose from the city early Sunday morning. The missile strke damaged a building housing the offices of state television channels that boradcast in foreign langauges.

Current data shows that one person has been killed. Three were wounded, including two who were hospitalized.

City mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "the body of a man killed in an enemy attack was discovered in Darnytsia district. He was on the street, near the epicentre of the explosion. The man's identity is being established."

Emergency services said that during attacks, fires broke out in Kyiv in non-residential buildings, damaging a multi-storey business centre, a furniture factory and warehouses.

The emergency services posted video of smoke rising from charred debris, a gutted hangar and a large multi-storey administrative building with the roof torn off and windows blown out.

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 cruise and ballistic missiles and 109 drones, the Ukrainian air force said, causing damage to six regions.

The Air Force said it shot down 13 of the missiles and 40 drones, while 54 others caused no damage.

In the southern Kherson region, a drone killed a 59-year-old man. In the northeastern Kharkiv region, near the border with Russia, two were injured in an attack using guided aerial bombs, regional officials said.

In western Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region, authorities said air defences destroyed a missile. But falling fragments damaged a house and injured a woman.

The attacks come as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, more than three years into Moscow's full-scale invasion, seeking a thaw in ties with the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Sunday, "The language of force is the only one that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin understands. All our partners need to switch to this language."