Kyiv Denies Fall of Soledar Amid Fresh Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine reported a fresh wave of attacks on key infrastructure facilities on Saturday, a day after Russia claimed to have captured the ravaged eastern town of Soledar following a long battle.

Victory in Soledar would be a rare achievement for Moscow after an embarrassing series of military setbacks — although Kyiv insisted fighting was still ongoing in the city on Saturday.

Ukrainian infrastructure once again came under fire on Saturday as winter deepened, officials said.

"Today, the enemy fired at energy facilities again," energy company Ukrenergo said, adding that it was working on "eliminating the consequences" of the strikes.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility and a fire broke out in a warehouse after fragments of a rocket fell, though there were no casualties reported.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities," governor Oleg Synegubov said.

There could be emergency power cuts in the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, and in the surrounding region, Synegubov warned.

Russian attacks killed three people on Friday, the deputy head of the presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.