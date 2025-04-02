Russian Drone Strikes on Ukraine Kill At Least 1, Injure 10

Russian drone strikes killed at least one person and injured 10 щерукы in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, officials said Wednesday.

A 45-year-old man was killed when a Russian strike hit cars parked outside a house in Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Ukrainian region's military administration Ivan Federov said on Telegram. Two other people — a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman — were injured.

In the city of Kharkiv, eight people were injured in drone strikes, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

The Kharkiv region's military head Oleg Synegubov called it a "mass attack by enemy drones" and told residents to "stay in shelters."

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense said it intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight Tuesday, mostly in the skies over the southwestern Kursk region.