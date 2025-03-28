South Korean Companies Move to Restart Operations in Russia – Korea Times

Major South Korean companies are taking steps to resume business in Russia as Ukraine ceasefire negotiations raise the possibility of sanctions relief, The Korea Times reported Friday, citing anonymous industry officials.

LG Electronics recently restarted operations at its plant near Moscow, which had been suspended since August 2022. The company, a major producer of televisions, washing machines and refrigerators, halted shipments to Russia in March 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The move is aimed at preventing deterioration of production facilities that have been idle since the outbreak of the war,” an LG official was quoted as saying.

Samsung Electronics, LG’s main rival, has increased its marketing spending in Russia, with expenses between January and February up 30% from the same period last year.

Samsung halted production at its TV, monitor and washing machine factory in the Kaluga region in 2022 and reportedly leased some of its manufacturing lines to local companies. Despite the suspension, Samsung products have remained available in Russia through a sanctions-evasion mechanism known as “parallel imports.”