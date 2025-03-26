Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Violating Energy Ceasefire

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of violating a 30-day pause on attacks against energy infrastructure, which Moscow claims has been in effect for more than a week.

The accusations follow earlier reports that Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle to halt strikes on energy targets after U.S.-mediated talks. On Tuesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ceasefire “can start today,” though it was not immediately clear whether he officially ordered his military to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia’s military claimed Ukrainian drone strikes over the past 24 hours caused power outages for thousands of residents in the border regions of Kursk and Bryansk. It added that other drones were intercepted while attempting to strike an underground gas storage facility off the coast of annexed Crimea.

“By continuing to damage Russia’s civilian energy infrastructure, the Kyiv regime is doing everything to disrupt the Russian-American agreements on step-by-step measures to resolve the Ukrainian conflict,” the ministry said.

Regional authorities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions did not report any power outages.