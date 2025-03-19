Russian Discount Retailer Fix Price Expanding to Serbia

Russian discount retailer Fix Price plans to open stores in Serbia later this year, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Wednesday, citing job listings on the recruitment website Headhunter and an anonymous retail sector source.

Fix Price later confirmed its expansion plans, saying market conditions and consumer demand in Serbia complement its business model.

The move marks a rare case of a Russian company expanding into the European market since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, triggering a flurry of Western sanctions.

In November 2023, Fix Price shareholders voted to move the company’s jurisdiction from Cyprus to Kazakhstan.