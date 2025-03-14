What Does Russia’s Military Think About a Potential Ceasefire?

The Russian military appears skeptical of the United States' proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin expressed "serious questions" regarding Washington’s initiative. "Those with combat experience understand that any pause in fighting is an opportunity to improve tactical positions [for Ukraine],” one Russian serviceman told The Moscow Times. “Everyone [in the army] considers a temporary ceasefire complete nonsense, there’s no other option at the front,” said the soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons. His sentiment aligns with a broader view among the Russian military that the conflict will not end swiftly and that any pause in fighting will merely give a strategic advantage to Kyiv. Putin on Thursday said that Moscow was willing to discuss the ceasefire plan with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump but stressed that "nuances" needed to be addressed.

Putin specifically questioned how a ceasefire could be controlled along a front line spanning thousands of kilometers and what would happen to the remaining Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region. "The president's words highlight the main flaw in the U.S. proposal," said one of the largest Russian military Telegram channels, Archangel of the Special Forces, which has 1,116,000 subscribers and describes itself as “a channel for airborne troops.” "Why should our leadership agree to an obviously losing scenario that will achieve nothing other than giving the enemy time to regroup and return to the battlefield refreshed? Of course, we will still win, but at what cost? The initiative [on the front line] is entirely ours,” it said. Putin praised Russia’s progress against Ukraine this week while visiting Kursk, saying that the troops were advancing along the front line. Moscow has recently made gains on the battlefield, claiming to have pushed Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region town of Sudzha, which is seen as one of Kyiv's potential bargaining chips in territorial exchanges with Russia. Pro-Kremlin war correspondent Alexander Kots said he viewed Putin’s visit to Kursk — where he appeared in military uniform for the first time and hailed Russia’s advances — as a signal that Russia was not considering a ceasefire. “This is not about a ceasefire. It’s a signal to our American ‘partners once again,’ to our Ukrainian beggars, and, importantly, to our military. There will be no betrayal,” Kots said.