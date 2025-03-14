Putin Invites Venezuela’s Maduro to Victory Day Parade in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his Venezuelan counterpart and ally, Nicolas Maduro, to attend Russia’s annual Victory Day military parade on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“I would be glad to see you in Moscow at celebrations on the occasion of May 9, the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War,” Putin said during a video call with Maduro, using Russia’s term for World War II as it was fought on the eastern front in Europe.

Putin added that Russia and Venezuela could sign a strategic partnership treaty during Maduro’s visit, saying the agreement had been “fully agreed” upon.

Maduro did not immediately confirm his attendance but noted that Venezuela plans to unveil a monument honoring the Soviet army.