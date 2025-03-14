Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Invites Venezuela’s Maduro to Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Alexander Vilf / Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his Venezuelan counterpart and ally, Nicolas Maduro, to attend Russia’s annual Victory Day military parade on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“I would be glad to see you in Moscow at celebrations on the occasion of May 9, the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War,” Putin said during a video call with Maduro, using Russia’s term for World War II as it was fought on the eastern front in Europe.

Putin added that Russia and Venezuela could sign a strategic partnership treaty during Maduro’s visit, saying the agreement had been “fully agreed” upon.

Maduro did not immediately confirm his attendance but noted that Venezuela plans to unveil a monument honoring the Soviet army.

At least 11 foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have so far accepted Putin’s invitation to attend the Red Square military parade.

North Korea is also set to send troops to participate in the event for the first time, according to Japanese media.

This year’s Victory Day celebrations will be the fourth since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The French news magazine Le Point, citing anonymous sources, reported last month that U.S. President Donald Trump had accepted an invitation to attend the parade. Both Trump and the Kremlin denied the report.

Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said in January that military personnel from 19 unspecified countries had been invited to the parade, with 10 nations confirming their participation.

Read more about: Venezuela , Victory Day

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

In Photos: Military Planes Fly Over Moscow in V-Day Rehearsal

Fighter jets and bombers flew in formation over the Russian capital, surprising many residents with the noise.

Russia Braces for Veterans-Free Victory Day Due to Coronavirus – Reports

Event organizers warned of “the threat to the life and health of citizens” over the age of 65.

Russia Considers Postponing Annual WWII Parade Amid Coronavirus – Reports

Officials are debating holding the Victory Day parade this fall or keeping it on May 9 but staging it without viewers.
opinion Tinatin Japaridze & Lincoln Mitchell

Venezuela Sets the Stage for a Putin-Trump Confrontation

During the last weeks, the economic tragedy in Venezuela has evolved into a full-blown political crisis.