No Plans For Trump to Attend Victory Parade – Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and U.S. President Donald Trump both poured cold water on reports that Trump would attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.
The French news magazine Le Point, citing its own sources, reported Friday night that Trump had accepted an invitation to attend the military parade on Moscow's Red Square.
When asked about the trip by reporters, Trump replied: "No, no I am not."
Peskov also told RBC that no agreement had been made.
Following their Feb. 12 phone call, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that they would visit each other's countries. Peskov confirmed that Putin invited Trump to Moscow and that they could meet before the end of February.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his audeince at the Munich Security Conference last weekend that Putin would invite Trump to the parade “not as a respected leader, but as a prop in his own performance. We don’t need that."
