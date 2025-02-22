Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

No Plans For Trump to Attend Victory Parade – Kremlin

Photo by Ramil SITDIKOV and Jim WATSON / various sources / AFP

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and U.S. President Donald Trump both poured cold water on reports that Trump would attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The French news magazine Le Point, citing its own sources, reported Friday night that Trump had accepted an invitation to attend the military parade on Moscow's Red Square.

When asked about the trip by reporters, Trump replied: "No, no I am not."

Peskov also told RBC that no agreement had been made.

Following their Feb. 12 phone call, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that they would visit each other's countries. Peskov confirmed that Putin invited Trump to Moscow and that they could meet before the end of February.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his audeince at the Munich Security Conference last weekend that Putin would invite Trump to the parade “not as a respected leader, but as a prop in his own performance. We don’t need that."

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donald Trump

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says 6K Foreign Fighters Killed in Ukraine

According to the Defense Ministry, 13,387 “foreign mercenaries” from dozens of countries have fought in Ukraine since February 2022.
1 Min read

U.S. Announces Emergency Ukraine Aid, as Poles Warn of Russia Threat

The White House warned that the new stopgap package would only last weeks.
3 Min read

3 Killed in Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in the city, said the strike had hit a residential building nine stories tall.
1 Min read

Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Nevelske and had taken up "more favorable lines and positions."
1 Min read