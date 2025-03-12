Russian Pro-War Figures, Military Bloggers Slam U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

The U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that Kyiv supported after talks in Saudi Arabia has sparked outrage among Russian pro-war bloggers and military correspondents, who called it “a trap” and an attempt to give Ukraine time to strengthen its military forces.

While the Kremlin said Wednesday it was waiting for Washington to inform it about the details of the proposed ceasefire in Ukraine, pro-war figures voiced their expectation that Russia would reject the deal as Moscow was advancing on the front lines.

“The first point: 30 days is an utterly insignificant period, needed by Ukraine, not Russia, to replenish losses and prepare new defense lines. The second point follows from the first. The Americans will resume military aid to Ukraine, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces will actively use during a ceasefire to strengthen and prepare for new attacks,” the pro-war Telegram channel Archangel of Special Forces said to its audience of more than 1.1 million subscribers.

“And the question: is this something we need against the backdrop of the collapsing Ukrainian front? We think not,” it added.

“Trump is rushing to end the war in Ukraine because his Deep State opponents have regrouped and launched a massive counterattack against him and [Elon] Musk. But he has no clear idea how to do it and is not yet ready to unilaterally withdraw from the war. This was the trap set by the Democrats,” said Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin.

“A ceasefire is not a serious option, especially when Ukraine is clearly starting to lose,” he added.