Moscow Targeted By 'Massive' Ukrainian Drone Attack

By AFP
ostorozhno_novosti / Telegram

Ukraine targeted Moscow in a "massive" overnight drone attack, authorities said Tuesday, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country.

"The Defense Ministry's air defense continues to repel a massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early Tuesday.

Russia's military shot down 91 drones around the capital, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

At least one person was killed and three more wounded in the southern suburbs of Moscow, according to the region's Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

He added that drone debris damaged at least seven units in a residential building in another suburb in the southeast.

The attack on the Russian capital, hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, comes ahead of an expected meeting Tuesday between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine is set to present the United States with a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia, hoping to restore support from its key benefactor, which under President Donald Trump has demanded concessions to end the three-year war.

The talks in Saudi Arabia will be the most senior since a disastrous White House meeting last month, when Trump berated Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for purported ingratitude.

Since Trump's dressing down of Zelensky, Washington has suspended military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence sharing and access to satellite imagery in a bid to force it to the negotiating table.

