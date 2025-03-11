Moscow Targeted By 'Massive' Ukrainian Drone Attack

Ukraine targeted Moscow in a "massive" overnight drone attack, authorities said Tuesday, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country.

"The Defense Ministry's air defense continues to repel a massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early Tuesday.

Russia's military shot down 91 drones around the capital, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

At least one person was killed and three more wounded in the southern suburbs of Moscow, according to the region's Governor Andrei Vorobyov.