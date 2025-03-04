Russians Rave Over Yura Borisov, Despite No Oscar For 'Anora' Role

Russian actor Yura Borisov missed out on a best supporting actor Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards – but his role in the film "Anora" has catapulted him to celebrity status back home.

The 32-year-old actor was little known in Russia until his role in the low-budget movie secured him the first Oscar nomination for a Russian actor since the end of the USSR.

This success won praise both from opposition supporters – usually quick to criticise actors like Borisov who have not spoken out publicly against Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine – as well as those who back President Vladimir Putin.

Borisov plays one of a gang of thugs hired by a Russian oligarch in "Anora", which won five Oscars including best director and best actress.

But the Russian lost out in the best supporting actor category to Kieran Culkin in "A Real Pain".

Despite this, "I can't remember such an orgy of admiration, such an avalanche of universal interest," film critic Larisa Malyukova wrote on Telegram.

A rare dissenting voice was filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov, whose film "Burnt by the Sun" won the Oscar for best foreign-language film in 1995.

A fervent backer of Putin, Mikhalkov criticised "Anora" for depicting Russians in a negative light.