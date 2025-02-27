Kremlin Rules Out Returning Annexed Ukrainian Regions in Future Peace Talks

The Kremlin on Thursday ruled out relinquishing control of Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed, setting a major red line as Russian and U.S. officials met in Istanbul for talks aimed at normalizing relations.

"The territories that have become subjects of the Russian Federation, which are inscribed in our country's constitution, are an inseparable part of our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is undeniable and non-negotiable," he said during a daily briefing.

Months after launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia declared the annexation of four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. It also annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.