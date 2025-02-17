Zelensky to Visit Saudi Arabia After U.S.-Russia Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, one day after a meeting there between top Russian and U.S. officials, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian leader told AFP.

Last week, Zelensky announced a trip along with stops in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey without giving dates, adding that he had no plans to meet Russian or U.S. officials.

Sergiy Nykyforov told AFP on Monday that Zelensky would visit Saudi Arabia with his wife as part of a "long-planned" official visit.

His trip will come one day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with U.S. officials as part of what the Kremlin says are efforts to repair Moscow's relations with Washington.