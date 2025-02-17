Zelensky to Visit Saudi Arabia After U.S.-Russia Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, one day after a meeting there between top Russian and U.S. officials, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian leader told AFP.
Last week, Zelensky announced a trip along with stops in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey without giving dates, adding that he had no plans to meet Russian or U.S. officials.
Sergiy Nykyforov told AFP on Monday that Zelensky would visit Saudi Arabia with his wife as part of a "long-planned" official visit.
His trip will come one day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with U.S. officials as part of what the Kremlin says are efforts to repair Moscow's relations with Washington.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Saudi Arabia on Monday and is due to speak with officials on Gaza.
Zelensky, meanwhile, said that he held a "meaningful conversation with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi" during his visit to the UAE.
The Gulf state has played an important role in facilitating the exchange of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Zelensky said its mediation had "saved many lives."
He also said the two sides had signed an economic cooperation document and discussed humanitarian issues.
