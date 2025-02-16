Navalny Supporters Risk Reprisals With Memorial Events a Year After Death

A year after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died behind bars, his supporters were set to hold memorial events on Sunday, with some risking reprisals by visiting his grave in Moscow.

Remembrance events will take place as Russia's opposition movement — driven into exile by unprecedented repression — has been plagued by infighting and badly weakened since the loss of its figurehead.

Exiled in various countries, its leading members have tried to revive the fight against President Vladimir Putin's long reign, including in Russia where criticism of authorities is severely punished.

Navalny – Putin's main opponent – was declared an "extremist" by Russian authorities, a ruling that remains in force despite his death in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16, 2024.

In Russia, anybody who mentions Navalny or his Anti-Corruption Foundation without stating that they have been declared "extremist" is subject to fines, or up to four years in prison for repeated offences.

Navalny's former top aide Leonid Volkov wrote on Telegram that "Alexei's supporters will hold memorial events all around the world."

"In some places there will be rallies or marches, in others showings of the documentary 'Navalny,’ in others, memorial services," he added.

Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, is set to share memories of her husband at an event in Berlin, where many Russian opposition supporters have settled.

"Wherever you are, in Russia or abroad, we hope very much that you will meet like-minded people on February 16," Volkov wrote, giving opening hours of Moscow's Borisovskoye cemetery where Navalny is buried.

But Russian pro-Kremlin Telegram channels warned supporters against going to the cemetery.