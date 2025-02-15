Russia Releases Footage of U.S. Man Detained at Moscow Airport

Russia on Saturday published images of a U.S. citizen who was arrested by Russian customs officers on Friday at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport for allegedly traveling with cannabis gummy candy.
Russian media said Friday that a 28-year-old American was arrested at Vnukovo airport after flying in from Istanbul.
The arrest came after a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, and after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about settling the Ukraine conflict.
The press service of the Russian court system published a video on Telegram of a bearded young man in a white shirt behind bars.
According to a transliteration from Cyrillic, the man’s name is “Caleb Wayne Byers.” However, the exact spelling of his name could not be immediately verified.
“While passing customs, one of his suitcases drew the attention of a service dog,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday, citing Russia's Federal Customs Service.
“During the customs search, inspectors found two plastic jars and a zip-lock bag with the candy in it. Chemical analysis showed narcotic substances of the cannabinoid group in it.”
State media reported the man said the sweets were prescribed by a U.S. doctor and that he needed them for traveling.
In 2022, Russia arrested U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner at a Moscow airport for carrying medicinal cannabis, which she said was prescribed by a U.S. doctor.
She was later exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Russia holds several U.S. citizens in detention, including ballerina Ksenia Karelina, retired English teacher Stephen Hubbard and former U.S. marine Robert Gilman.
