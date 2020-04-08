Drug Dealer Dressed as Deliveryman Detained in Moscow

A suspected drug dealer dressed as a food deliveryman has been detained with 500 grams of marijuana in quarantined Moscow, Russia’s National Guard said Tuesday.

National Guard officers stopped the 37-year-old for a document check at a park that the authorities closed down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The perpetrator used a uniform of one of the food delivery services as a disguise,” Interfax quoted the National Guard as saying without naming the company.

Two major delivery services operate in the Russian capital, with their couriers dressed in bright green and yellow jackets a highly visible fixture across the city.

The unnamed man had admitted to carrying illegal drugs in his delivery bag.

Authorities seized 500 grams of marijuana from the suspect. They did not specify what charges he faces.