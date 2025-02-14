Putin Taps Spy Chief, Veteran Diplomat and U.S.-Sanctioned Financier for Ukraine Peace Talks – Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has enlisted his spy chief, a veteran diplomat and a U.S.-sanctioned financier for anticipated peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The “heavyweight” composition of the negotiating team signals Putin’s determination to “secure a favorable outcome,” as well as his unwillingness to make concessions, according to the report.

It includes Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin’s chief foreign policy adviser and former ambassador to Washington, who brings more than 50 years of diplomatic experience and extensive knowledge of U.S.-Russia relations.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and a longtime confidante of Putin from their time in the Soviet KGB, is also involved.

Both Ushakov and Naryshkin were part of the negotiating team that failed to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine shortly after Russia's invasion in spring 2022.