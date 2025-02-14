‘No Point Negotiating’ With Putin, Says Navalny’s Widow

The widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny warned Friday that there was "no point trying to negotiate" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid talks on ending the Ukraine war.

"Even if you decided to negotiate with Putin, just remember he will lie," Yulia Navalnaya told the Munich Security Conference two days before the first anniversary of Navalny's death.

"He will betray," she said about Putin. "He will change the rules at the last moment and force you to play his game."

"There are only two possible outcomes for any deal with Putin. If he remains in power, he will find a way to break the agreement. If he loses power, the agreement will become meaningless."