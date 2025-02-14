Chemical Weapons Watchdog Says Found Banned CS Agent in Ukraine-Supplied Samples

The international chemical weapons watchdog said Friday it had found the banned riot control agent CS in nine samples handed to it by Ukraine from the front line in its war against Russia.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it had identified the toxic agent in samples from four grenade shells, three soil samples and two vegetation samples next to a dugout.

The OPCW did not point fingers at either Ukraine or Russia for the use of the CS, which is banned as a weapon of war.

CS gas is not lethal but causes sensory irritation including to the lungs, skin and eyes.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of using chemical weapons in the three-year-long conflict. Kyiv's Western allies have also claimed Moscow has employed banned weapons.

Ukraine asked the OPCW to investigate three incidents of alleged chemical weapons use: Oct. 2, 2024, near the village of Mariivka, and Oct. 12 and 14 near Illinka.

"All the grenades collected from dugouts... contained the riot control agent CS, CS-related compounds and/or their degradation products," the OPCW found.