Russian Airspace Closure Raises Global CO2 Emissions From Flying, Study Shows

The closure of Russian airspace to Western airlines following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has forced planes to take longer flight routes, raising the aviation sector's overall planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions, researchers said Wednesday.

Dozens of Western countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft after the February 2022 invasion, in response to which Moscow introduced its own ban on Western airlines.

The closures led to an initial drop in flights between North America and Europe to East Asia. As routes adjusted, airlines were forced to take significant detours to avoid Russian airspace.

This has meant longer journeys south of Russia or over the Arctic and more fuel burned in the process, according to the authors of a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Communications Earth & Environment.