Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Rejects Territory Swap in Potential Ukraine Peace Deal

By AFP
A captured village in the Kursk region. Alexei Dmitrashkovsky / Facebook

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it would not consider exchanging occupied territory with Kyiv as part of any future deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"This is impossible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Russia has never and will never discuss the topic of exchanging its territory."

Peskov vowed that Ukrainian forces holding positions inside Russia would either be "destroyed" or pushed out.

His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Tuesday that Ukraine-controlled parts of southwestern Russia’s Kursk region could be exchanged for Russian-occupied territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border offensive into the Kursk region in August, seizing control of areas Kyiv hopes could play a role in future negotiations to end the war.

Talk of a potential resolution comes as Ukraine faces increasing battlefield challenges. Kyiv's forces have been losing ground to better-equipped Russian troops at key points along the front line.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where discussions are expected to focus on the war.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

India Says Around 20 Citizens 'Stuck' in Russian Army

India's Foreign Ministry said last week that an unspecified number of Indian nationals had signed up for "support jobs" in the Russian army.
1 Min read

Ukraine Drone Kills 3 in Russian Border Village, Official Says

"The Ukrainian army attacked a car with a kamikaze drone on the outskirts of the village of Pochaevo in Grayvoron district," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav...
1 Min read
opinion Elena Davlikanova

After 10 Years of War, Ukraine’s Allies Lack Critical Survival Instinct

The West’s support is far from enough when the initial bar – allowing Russia to overpower and occupy the entirety of Ukraine – was so low. 
5 Min read

Ukrainian Army Says Withdrew From Eastern Village Near Avdiivka

After a year of static frontlines, Russia has in recent weeks been seeking to press its advantage on the battlefield and trying to advance beyond Avdiivka...
1 Min read