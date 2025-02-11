North Korea Sent Russia 200 Long-Range Artillery Systems, Seoul Says

North Korea has supplied Russia with 200 long-range artillery systems as part of ongoing arms transfers, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday in an updated report to lawmakers.

The ministry’s assessment follows a November report by South Korea’s national security adviser, who estimated that Pyongyang had delivered 160 long-range artillery units to Moscow. Ukraine’s military intelligence identified the systems as 170mm “Koksan” self-propelled howitzers, which were photographed being transported in Russia that month.

Pyongyang sent Moscow “some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 long-range artillery pieces and a significant amount of ammunition,” the South Korean Defense Ministry report said, warning that North Korea could provide more troops, weapons and ammunition in the future.

The report also said Pyongyang may be receiving “advanced military technology” from Moscow in return.

“With Russian support, Pyongyang is expected to enhance its nuclear and missile capabilities while modernizing its conventional forces,” the report said. “We are closely monitoring the potential transfer of critical military technology, including ICBM re-entry technology and nuclear submarine development.”