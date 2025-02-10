Russian Prison Authorities Approved Widespread Brutality Against Ukrainian POWs – WSJ

Russian prison authorities approved the use of brutality and torture against Ukrainian prisoners of war weeks after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Moscow planned and carried out “what United Nations investigators have described as widespread and systematic torture,” the WSJ reported, citing three former prison officials who have entered witness protection after giving testimony to International Criminal Court (ICC) investigators.

In March 2022, Igor Potapenko, the former head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, “delivered a direct message to an elite unit of guards” in charge of handling prisoners of war.

“Be cruel, don’t pity them,” Potapenko reportedly told the guards.

According to the WSJ, Potapenko said that normal rules wouldn’t apply to Ukrainian POWs and that guards would not be required to wear the body cameras that are mandatory in Russia’s prison system.

Similar orders were handed down in regions across the country, WSJ reported.