Overnight Russian Attacks on Sumy Region Kill 3 People, Ukrainian Prosecutors Say

Overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region killed three people, Ukrainian law enforcement officials said Friday.
Prosecutors said the Russian military attacked the village of Miropillia shortly before midnight, which lies just across the border from Russia and regularly faces deadly air bombardments.
"As a result of the enemy attack, three people were killed — their bodies were recovered from the rubble," the office of the prosecutor general wrote on social media.
The attack ripped a hole dividing two sections of a Soviet-era building, photos shared by officials showed.
Prosecutors said they launched a war crimes investigation into the strike, which they said was carried out with three guided bombs.
Sumy borders the Russian region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces launched a shock ground offensive in August.
A Russian drone attack on Sumy city late last month killed at least nine people in a residential building.
