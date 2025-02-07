Inflation Remains ‘Challenge’ for Russian Economy, Putin Admits

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday acknowledged that inflation remains a major “challenge” for the country’s economy and ordered the government to work on lowering it in 2025.

Consumer prices in Russia rose by 9.5% in 2024 and have climbed further to 9.9% year-on-year this month, Putin said during a televised meeting at the Kremlin with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“That’s a challenge for us. We need to do everything necessary to ensure balanced growth,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin-published transcript of the sit-down.

“The task for this year is to reach a balanced growth trajectory, to reduce inflation,” the Kremlin leader added. “As we agreed, I am waiting for the government’s plan of measures to advance structural changes in the economy.”