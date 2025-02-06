Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Sanctioned Russian Billionaires Fridman and Aven Sell Bank Stakes for $2.5Bln – FT

Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven sold their stakes in Russia’s largest private bank and its insurance arm for $2.48 billion as they seek to lift EU sanctions, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing documents it obtained.

The longtime business partners struck a deal in 2023 to sell their 45% stake in Alfa-Bank and 42% stake in Alfa Strakhovanie to Andrei Kosogov, a former associate.

Fridman and Aven’s assets have been frozen under Western sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. In April, they successfully challenged an EU court to partially annul Ukraine-related sanctions but are now contesting separate EU measures that classify them as “leading business persons” in a sector that provides significant revenue to the Kremlin.

FT reported that Kosogov initially sought to acquire their stakes through a Cyprus holding company, but the deal stalled due to regulatory hurdles in the EU. It was later made possible after Russia designated Alfa-Bank and Alfa Strakhovanie as “economically significant” companies under President Vladimir Putin’s 2023 law allowing the transfer of assets from “unfriendly countries.”

In May 2024, a Russian arbitration court nullified the Luxembourg-based parent company’s rights to Alfa-Bank and Alfa Strakhovanie, clearing the way for Kosogov’s purchase. FT said Kosogov agreed to pay the full amount from his own funds.

Kosogov rose to prominence in 2022 when he became the largest shareholder in Alfa-Bank and LetterOne, the Alfa Group consortium’s investment vehicle, after acquiring shares from former partners German Khan and Alexei Kuzmichev.

Fridman, 60, holds Russian and Israeli citizenship, while Aven, 69, is a citizen of Russia and Latvia.

Read more about: Billionaires , Alfa Group , Fridman

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Billionaires Fridman, Aven Win EU Sanctions Appeal

The European Union Court of Justice said sanctions against the two men were not “sufficiently substantiated [and] therefore not justified.”
3 Min read

Russian Billionaire Seeking Sanctions Relief Insures Moscow's Battle Equipment – Investigation

Companies linked to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman have been linked to Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
2 Min read
opinion Farida Rustamova and Maxim Tovkaylo

Alfa Tycoons as Victims? Come On

Alfa Group’s recruitment of opposition figures in its lobbying for sanctions removal appears to have badly backfired.
4 Min read

Russian Opposition Split by Appeal to EU for Sanctioned Billionaire

Leonid Volkov resigned from the board of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation amid political fallout from a letter he signed.
3 Min read