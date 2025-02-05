Norway Accuses Russia of Planning Sabotage Attacks Against Country

Norwegian intelligence services claimed Wednesday that Russia would "likely" launch sabotage attacks against the country sometime this year, potentially targeting energy infrastructure or aid sent to Ukraine.

The head of the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST), Beate Gangas, said that while the EU had seen dozens of such attacks since the end of 2023, her unit had not found any evidence yet of Russian sabotage in the Scandinavian country.

"However, PST deems it likely that Russian intelligence will try to carry out sabotage actions against targets in Norway in 2025," she said, presenting the body's annual threat assessment report.

"The objective of such actions would be to stop our deliveries to Ukraine or to influence public opinion in a negative way," Gangas added.

Norway, a member of NATO, shares a land border with Russia in the Arctic, as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.